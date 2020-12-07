Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.73. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

