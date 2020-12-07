Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.38.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.73. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
