Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.38.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.