Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.38.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.73. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.