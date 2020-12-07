Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.73. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
