Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $315.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.38.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.