Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $315.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.