Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $279.54 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.38.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

