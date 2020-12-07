UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Cognex worth $37,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 61.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,000 shares of company stock worth $24,541,843. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $76.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

