UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $39,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $96.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,116,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $58,230,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,860 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

