Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.57.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at $32,173,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 979,166 shares of company stock worth $176,935,821. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $208.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.37. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.