Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.47% of Selective Insurance Group worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $65.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

