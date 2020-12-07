Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,626 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Zendesk worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,161,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Zendesk by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zendesk by 39,257.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,412,000 after buying an additional 297,575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 5,080.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 282,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Zendesk stock opened at $135.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $139.17.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,515 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,748 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

