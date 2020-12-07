Truist Financial Corp Sells 60,643 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,643 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 21.1% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 89,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 16.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $64.60 on Monday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

