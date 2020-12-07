Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,693 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Change Path LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 102,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,768 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 95,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.46 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

