Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,632 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,898,000 after acquiring an additional 526,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,477,000 after acquiring an additional 63,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $115.15 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

