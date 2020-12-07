Truist Financial Corp Sells 29,654 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,654 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 68.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $159.37 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.68.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

