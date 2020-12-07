Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,820 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,784 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $80.56 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11.

