Truist Financial Corp Sells 180,648 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,648 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.54% of Spectrum Brands worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

SPB opened at $67.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.