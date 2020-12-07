Truist Financial Corp Sells 17,978 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.32.

SYF opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

