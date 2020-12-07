Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,488 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,488 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Shares of PWR opened at $70.73 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

