Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,870 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

