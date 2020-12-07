Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,230 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXM opened at $62.32 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

