Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,688 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.49 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

