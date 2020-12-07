Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.32% of Meritage Homes worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $88.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $297,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,080 shares of company stock worth $696,610 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

