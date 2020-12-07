Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.32% of Meritage Homes worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MTH opened at $88.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87.
In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $297,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,080 shares of company stock worth $696,610 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
