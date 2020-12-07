Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,471 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $217.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.