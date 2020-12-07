Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 174.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $199.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.81.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,403 shares of company stock worth $93,681,407 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

