Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $9,217,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Equinix stock opened at $708.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $751.52 and a 200-day moving average of $742.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

