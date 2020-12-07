Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,240 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 3.92% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 229.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the period.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $45.03.

