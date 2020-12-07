Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in AON by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 241,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 360,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

AON stock opened at $211.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.84. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.