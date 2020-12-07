Truist Financial Corp Purchases 57,138 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 11,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,196 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,942 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

