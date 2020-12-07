Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,744 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,915 shares of company stock worth $6,002,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $150.05 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

