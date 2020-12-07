Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,549 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $173.45 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $173.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.