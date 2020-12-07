Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

ODFL stock opened at $209.25 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

