Truist Financial Corp Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,210,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 299,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

