Truist Financial Corp Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.42% of Southwest Gas worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

