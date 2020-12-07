Truist Financial Corp Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Trimble worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $63.02 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,574 shares of company stock worth $3,582,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

