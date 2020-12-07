Truist Financial Corp Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of PerkinElmer worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI opened at $141.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $142.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.