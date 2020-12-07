Truist Financial Corp Has $13.26 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 421.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,779 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

FDIS stock opened at $69.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

