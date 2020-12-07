Truist Financial Corp Has $13.19 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180,798 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $512,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 105,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.