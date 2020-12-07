Truist Financial Corp Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Fortinet worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

FTNT opened at $127.80 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

