Truist Financial Corp Has $11.72 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,709. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $247.96 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.