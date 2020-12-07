Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $147.80 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

