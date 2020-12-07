Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $252.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average is $214.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $252.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

