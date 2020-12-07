Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,675 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,701,924 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

