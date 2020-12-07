Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 134,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after buying an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $150.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,919 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,486. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

