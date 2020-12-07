Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,339 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Highwoods Properties worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 723,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 396,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,775,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.