Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $343.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $357.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

