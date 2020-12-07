Truist Financial Corp Buys 35,476 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 38.95% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $27.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $27.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.