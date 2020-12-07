Truist Financial Corp Buys 271,603 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 9.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000.

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $32.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

