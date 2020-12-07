Truist Financial Corp Buys 130,054 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of AGCO worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AGCO by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,386,000 after purchasing an additional 719,824 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $99.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

In related news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

