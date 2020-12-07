Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,794 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $54.86 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

