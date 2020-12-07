Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 146,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

